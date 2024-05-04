Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,516,000 after buying an additional 1,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.34. 4,208,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 129.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

