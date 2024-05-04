Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 0.6 %

Energy Focus stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 7,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,538. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

