Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERF. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a tender rating and set a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enerplus by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

