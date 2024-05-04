Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.4 million. Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68 to $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.91.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

