Entravision Communications Co. (EVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Entravision Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVC. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

