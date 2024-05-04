ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY33 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY33 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period. ESAB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $104.94. 280,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,637. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92. ESAB has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

