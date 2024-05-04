Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Escalade Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Escalade has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $184.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Escalade by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

