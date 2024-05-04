Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after buying an additional 133,689 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,013,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,291,000 after buying an additional 122,252 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.