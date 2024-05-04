Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $453,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after buying an additional 953,251 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,071,000 after buying an additional 1,060,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

