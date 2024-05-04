Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 440 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.47 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

