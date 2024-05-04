Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.4-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.81 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $209.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

