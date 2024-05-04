Evercore ISI Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $100.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $309,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

