Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.08.

Expedia Group Stock Down 15.3 %

EXPE traded down $20.76 on Friday, reaching $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,956,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

