Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $120.00 at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

