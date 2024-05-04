Financial Comparison: Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 22.60% 6.81% 5.67% Sable Offshore N/A N/A -42.39%

Volatility & Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sable Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Epsilon Energy and Sable Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sable Offshore has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.22%. Given Sable Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Sable Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $30.73 million 3.88 $6.95 million $0.31 17.55 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

Epsilon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Sable Offshore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. It operates through three platforms located offshore California and an onshore processing facility comprised of 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

