First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,908 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

