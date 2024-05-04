First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 185,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 178,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE COF opened at $142.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

