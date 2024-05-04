First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $271.00 at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $269.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

Shares of FSLR traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.55. 3,008,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.28. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

