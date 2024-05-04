First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Up 2%

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 7,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1026 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 5.11% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.