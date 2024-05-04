First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 96 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

Garmin stock opened at $165.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,349,344.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last three months. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin



Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

