First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 873 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Allstate by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ALL opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.65. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

