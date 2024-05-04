First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $157,620,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $162,296,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ferrari by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,508,000 after purchasing an additional 208,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Ferrari by 68.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.86.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $430.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.14. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $283.20 and a 52 week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

