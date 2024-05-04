First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

