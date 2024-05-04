First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $957,000 Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after purchasing an additional 457,710 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,234,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 77,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 104,176 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 547,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.5 %

WDS opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Profile

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

