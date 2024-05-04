First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 379,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,481,000 after purchasing an additional 266,468 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.