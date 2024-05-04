First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

