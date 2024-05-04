First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 2,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,931 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

