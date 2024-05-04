First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 124,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. 210,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,719. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

