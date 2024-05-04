Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083. The company has a market cap of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

