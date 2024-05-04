Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $121.56 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $121,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 93.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

