Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $91.99 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174,339 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Synaptics worth $91,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $2,271,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Up 0.8 %

SYNA opened at $90.31 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

