Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $94,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000.

IAI stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $116.16.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

