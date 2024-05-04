Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 125,912 Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of OMRON worth $104,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OMRNY opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. OMRON Co. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). OMRON had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

