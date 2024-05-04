Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,010 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Helen of Troy worth $50,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 56.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.59. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.