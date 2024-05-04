Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Atlassian worth $98,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,535 shares in the company, valued at $35,663,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,138,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,450 shares of company stock worth $60,110,850 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.0 %

TEAM opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.93.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

