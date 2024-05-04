Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 15,211 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of HEICO worth $46,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 114.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,908,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $211.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.06 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.