Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 397,103 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 397,103 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $57,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 152,118 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $57.20 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

