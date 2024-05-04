FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 70,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 55,452 shares.The stock last traded at $75.16 and had previously closed at $75.14.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter worth $344,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

