Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.70 million, a P/E ratio of 606.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth $105,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth $206,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

