Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 6,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

