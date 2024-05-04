Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.