Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 166,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

