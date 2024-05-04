FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
FSBW stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.95. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.
FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.71%.
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
