FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

FSBW stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.95. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

