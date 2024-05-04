Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.91.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.