Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.05. 1,605,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,214,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -697.30 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

