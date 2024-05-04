GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 112,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 347,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

WGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,802.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $228,370. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

