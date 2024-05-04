Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $155,707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Generac by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Generac by 13,944.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

