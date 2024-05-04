General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.25 and last traded at $160.13. 1,210,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,940,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in General Electric by 28.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

