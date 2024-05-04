GeniuX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $79,456.06 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. GeniuX has a total market cap of $261,872.50 and approximately $79,456.06 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeniuX has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts.

Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022

Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.

The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

