Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 160,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $87.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

